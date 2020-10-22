'People are dying': Thousands call on AU, Ramaphosa to investigate police brutality in Nigeria

Scores of people have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in his capacity as the AU chairperson to quell the killings of protesters in Nigeria.

“It must be noted with sadness and dismay that the useless AU, led by Cyril Ramaphosa, has turned a blind eye on the killings of innocent protesters by the Nigerian government. Waiting for the western countries to speak first and you'll send useless envoys?” tweeted Pastor Pule Mofokeng.

Nigerians have been protesting for two weeks, initially demanding that the government disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) which has been accused of violence, brutality and torture. At least 15 protesters have been killed since the demonstrations began, according to Amnesty International.

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari announced the disbandment of the unit on October 11. He said this was the first step towards addressing the concerns of “agitated” Nigerians.

“The disbanding of Sars is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reform, to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remain the protection of lives and livelihoods of our people,” said Buhari.