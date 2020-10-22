'Stop the violence, respect the law': Ramaphosa speaks on Nigeria protests

The African Union (AU) on Thursday weighed in on the protests in Nigeria, urging the government to refrain from the use of violence.

The call comes after protests, under the hashtag #EndSARS, demanding an end to police brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) in Nigeria.

AU chair President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the Nigerian government to “respect human rights and the rule of law” amid the ongoing protests.

“As we meet here, we are deeply concerned about the violence that has taken place in recent days in Lagos in Nigeria. We join the chairperson of the AU Commission in calling on all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law,” said Ramaphosa.

He was speaking during the second midyear co-ordination meeting of the AU, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, held on Thursday.