Africa

Ivory Coast government accuses opposition of sedition for creating parallel government

03 November 2020 - 16:25 By Ange Aboa and Alessandra Prentice
The run-up to the election was marred by clashes between rival supporters that killed at least 30 people. At least five died in election day violence.
The run-up to the election was marred by clashes between rival supporters that killed at least 30 people. At least five died in election day violence.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ivory Coast's government on Tuesday accused its opponents of sedition for creating a parallel administration in defiance of President Alassane Ouattara's landslide election win and asked prosectors to pursue criminal charges.

The move deepens a bitter and sometimes deadly standoff over Ouattara's bid for a third term that led the opposition to boycott Saturday's vote and then reject its results.

Late on Monday, the candidates who boycotted the vote - former president Henri Konan Bedie and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan - announced they had set up what they called a transitional council.

"Condemning in the strongest terms this act of sedition, the government has called on the prosecutor," to bring those responsible to justice, the government said in a statement.

The run-up to the election was marred by clashes between rival supporters that killed at least 30 people. At least five died in election day violence.

The violence spurred fears of longer term unrest. A brief civil war following the disputed election in 2010 that brought Ouattara to power killed over 3,000 people.

His bid for a third term was rejected as unconstitutional by the opposition. Ouattara said a new constitution approved in 2016 gave him the right to run again.

Ouattara won the election with 94.27% of the vote, according to results announced by the electoral commission early on Tuesday. The figures still have to be validated by the country's constitutional council.

 

Reuters

READ MORE:

At least five killed in Ivory Coast election clashes

At least five people were killed and many others wounded in election day clashes in opposition strongholds in Ivory Coast, officials said on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Ivory Coast president scores landslide win, opposition cries foul

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has provisionally won a third term in office with 94.27% of the vote, the electoral commission announced ...
News
10 hours ago

Ivory Coast votes for president in test of post-war stability

Voting started in Ivory Coast on Saturday as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third term in an election two rival candidates have urged their ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  4. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  5. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X