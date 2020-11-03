Woman divorces husband over his 'bizarre sexual appetite'

A Zambian woman has been granted a divorce from her husband of seven years after complaining about his "bizarre sexual appetite".

The 42-year-old woman filed for divorce from her husband, 45, claiming they had irreconcilable differences "because of his unusual sexual demands", Lusaka Times reported.

The fed-up mother of two claimed that despite her being advised to cut down on sexual activities and heavy duties due to illness, her husband still demanded sex from her, which only exacerbated her illness.

In his defence, the man claimed his wife had tarnished his image locally and with his family by airing their sexual problems.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the magistrate presiding over the matter granted the woman the divorce, telling the father of 11 to get his "life in order" and "plan a proper future for these 11 children" rather than prioritise sex and drinking.

