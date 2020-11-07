Guinea court confirms President Conde's election to third term
07 November 2020 - 15:33
Guinea's top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Conde's victory in last month's election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional.
The 82-year-old Conde's campaign to change the constitution earlier this year in order to circumvent a two-term limit and subsequent candidacy in the Oct. 18 election sparked violent protests that killed dozens of people...
