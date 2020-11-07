Africa

Guinea court confirms President Conde's election to third term

07 November 2020 - 15:33 By Reuters

Guinea's top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Conde's victory in last month's election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional.

The 82-year-old Conde's campaign to change the constitution earlier this year in order to circumvent a two-term limit and subsequent candidacy in the Oct. 18 election sparked violent protests that killed dozens of people...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News
  3. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  4. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  5. Family reeling over the deaths of business couple in horror car accident South Africa

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X