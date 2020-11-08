Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at nightclub

Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, commonly known as “Ginimbi”, died instantly in a freak road accident in the early hours of Sunday.

Three other people, including a model and fitness trainer, also died in the accident.

The 36-year-old had been driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith which collided head-on with three other vehicles.

The speeding Rolls-Royce veered off the road and hit a tree before going up in flames, according to an eyewitness.

Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Ginimbi’s body was pulled away from the burning car but three passengers were trapped and consumed by the flames.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the death.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the death of four people that included Genius Kadungure in a fatal road traffic accident along Borrowdale Road.

“Three people were burnt when the vehicle caught fire after it clashed with a Honda Fit head-on as the driver overtook another car near Philadelphia,” said police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Two of those burnt to death were identified as Alicia Adams, a model, and a fitness trainer, Michelle “Moana” Amuli.