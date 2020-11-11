Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars

Self-proclaimed blesser Serge Cabonge says the death of Zimbabwean socialite and multimillionaire Genius Kadungure is a big loss to the Joburg north social scene.

Kadungure - better known as "Ginimbi", the flamboyant king of a life of glamour on the Joburg and Pretoria social scenes - died early on Sunday in a crash in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The businessman, who hosted "all white" parties that were considered the equivalent of P. Diddy's events, was driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith when he collided head-on with three other vehicles.

Please visit SowetanLIVE for the full article.