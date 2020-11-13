Africa

Tanzania's re-elected leader maintains his finance minister in new govt

13 November 2020 - 07:54 By Reuters
Tanzania’s John Magufuli. File photo
Image: Reuters/Sadi Said Via The Conversation

Tanzania's re-elected president John Magufuli has re-appointed Philip Mpango as finance minister, the president's spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

Magufuli won re-election last month with a landslide 84% of the vote although the opposition rejected the result, alleging various irregularities.

In the statement Gerson Msigwa, the director of presidential communications said the president had also re-appointed Palamagamba Kabudi as minister of foreign affairs. 

