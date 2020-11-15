Africa

Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000 - UN

15 November 2020 - 14:20 By Aidan Lewis
Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region prepare to cross the Setit River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Hamdait village in eastern Kassala state, Sudan, on November 14 2020.
The number of people who have fled into Sudan from the conflict in northern Ethiopia has risen to at least 20,000, the UN refugee agency said on Sunday.

More than 12,500 crossed at Hamdayat and nearly 7,500 to the south at al-Luqdi between November 7-14, according to UNHCR data.

Local and UN agencies are trying to assist the refugees, who have been arriving in growing numbers with few possessions or provisions.

- Reuters

