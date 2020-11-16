Ethiopia seizes town in Tigray, says 10,000 prisoners missing

Ethiopian forces have liberated a town in the northern Tigray region, the government's emergency taskforce said late on Sunday, accusing local leaders of taking 10,000 prisoners from the town as they fled.

Tigray forces fired rockets into neighbouring Eritrea on Saturday, escalating a 13-day conflict which has killed hundreds on both sides, and threatens to destabilise other parts of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa.

"As the TPLF (Tigray's ruling party) militia were defeated in Alamata, they fled taking along around 10,000 prisoners," the government's taskforce said on Twitter.

With access restricted and most communications down in Tigray, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.