Tigray leader urges international censure of Ethiopian offensive

16 November 2020 - 11:16 By Reuters
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri/File Photo

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region has urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government for using high-tech weaponry including drones during its nearly two-week military offensive.

"Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering on the people and destruction of major infrastructure projects like the Tekeze Dam and the Wolkait Sugar Factory by air strikes," Debretsion Gebremichael added in a statement dated Sunday. 

