Africa

Ethiopia commission says Tigray youth group killed 600 civilians in Nov 9 attack

24 November 2020 - 15:01 By Reuters
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020.
Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, wait for food at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A Tigrayan youth group stabbed, strangled, and bludgeoned to death at least 600 civilians with the collusion of local security forces during a massacre in the town of Mai Kadra, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

The Nov. 9 attack was aimed at residents of non-Tigrayan origin, said the state-appointed commission. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the accounts because internet and phone connections to the region are down and access tightly controlled.

The Tigrayan forces' leaders could not immediately be reached for comment but have previously denied any responsibility for the massacre.  

READ MORE:

Tigray forces say they 'completely destroyed' Ethiopia's 21st mechanized division

Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's federal government said on Tuesday they 'completely destroyed' the army's 21st mechanized division, a day after ...
News
8 hours ago

UN alarmed at military build-up around Tigray capital

The United Nations human rights office voiced alarm on Tuesday at reports of a heavy build-up of tanks and artillery around the Tigrayan regional ...
News
3 hours ago

Ethiopia accuses Tigrayan forces of destroying Axum airport

Forces of Ethiopia's Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have destroyed an airport in the ancient town of Axum, state-affiliated media said on ...
News
1 day ago

Ethiopia denies talks on conflict after African Union names envoys

Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern Tigray region were imminent, just hours after three African former ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X