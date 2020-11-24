Africa

Tigray forces say they 'completely destroyed' Ethiopia's 21st mechanized division

24 November 2020 - 08:52 By Reuters
Tents belonging to Ethiopian refugees fleeing from the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, are seen at the Um-Rakoba camp, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the Al-Qadarif state, Sudan November 23, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's federal government said on Tuesday they 'completely destroyed' the army's 21st mechanized division, a day after they claimed they had destroyed a helicopter and a tank.

The statement was made during a television broadcast on Tuesday.

A government spokesman did not return calls seeking comment. Reuters has been unable to verify claims by either side since phone and internet connections to the Tigray region are down and access to the area is strictly controlled. 

