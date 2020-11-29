Africa

Allies of Burkina Faso's Kabore retain control of parliament

29 November 2020 - 12:59 By Reuters
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore holds his final campaign rally ahead of the presidential election, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, November 20, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

The ruling coalition of Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore, who was re-elected to a second term last week, has retained its majority in parliament, the electoral commission said on Sunday.

Kabore's People's Movement for Progress (MPP) and allied parties won about 90 of 127 seats in the November 22 vote, official results showed.

The Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) party of former president Blaise Compaore, who was ousted from power by an uprising in 2014, has become the largest opposition party in parliament with 20 seats, according to the results.

Kabore was declared the provisional winner of the presidential election on Thursday, setting up a second term in which he will face familiar challenges, including battling Islamist groups that have made large areas of the country ungovernable.

