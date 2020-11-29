Africa

Six explosions in Eritrean capital of Asmara, says US State Department

29 November 2020 - 09:15 By Reuters
The border between Ethiopia and Eritrea. File photo
The border between Ethiopia and Eritrea. File photo
Image: 123rf/ Sergey Mayorov

Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the US State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear.

"At 10:13 p.m. on November 28 there were six explosions in Asmara," the State Department said in the post on Sunday.

Tigrayan forces fighting Ethiopian soldiers have previously fired rockets at Eritrea, and the post urged Americans to "remain situationally aware of the ongoing conflict in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia."

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Eritrean government or Tigrayan forces for comment.

On Saturday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that federal forces had taken control of Mekelle, Tigray's capital, within hours of launching an offensive there.

The Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party whose fight against the government began on Nov. 4, said it was withdrawing from Mekelle. The TPLF regards Eritrea, which has warm relations with Abiy, as an archenemy. 

READ MORE:

Ethiopian forces will take Tigrayan capital in coming days, military says

Ethiopian forces will take control of the Tigray region's capital Mekelle in coming days, the military said late on Friday, a day after the Prime ...
News
22 hours ago

Lessons for SA as Ethiopia goes to war with itself

A few months after President Cyril Ramaphosa took over from Jacob Zuma, another major African country had a change in leadership.
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the "final phase" of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on ...
News
3 days ago

Tigray forces say they 'completely destroyed' Ethiopia's 21st mechanized division

Tigrayan forces battling Ethiopia's federal government said on Tuesday they 'completely destroyed' the army's 21st mechanized division, a day after ...
News
5 days ago

UN alarmed at military build-up around Tigray capital

The United Nations human rights office voiced alarm on Tuesday at reports of a heavy build-up of tanks and artillery around the Tigrayan regional ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  2. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  3. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa
  4. Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA ... News
  5. High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X