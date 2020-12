Hopewell Chin'ono: Ginimbi could've been saved if Zim 'had an ambulance service that worked'

Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Kadungure's body was pulled out of the luxury car, but this was not possible for three other passengers who burnt to death.

They were reportedly driving from Kadungure's nightclub Dreams to celebrate fitness trainer Michelle “Moana” Amuli's birthday. Amuli also died in the crash.

Many challenged the award-winning journalist, saying Kadungure could not have been saved because he died instantly. Others defended his view.

Chin'ono explained the need for good institutions to avoid such accidents from possibly happening.

“If we had good institutions, he would have been stopped by police before the accident ... That is what good institutions mean. The fact that he was speeding means police don't have cars to patrol the streets because of looting and corruption,” he tweeted.