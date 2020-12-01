Africa

Hopewell Chin'ono: Ginimbi could've been saved if Zim 'had an ambulance service that worked'

01 December 2020 - 11:20
Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure died in a car crash last month.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has blamed the death of businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure on the country's “dysfunctional institutions”.

My takeaway from Ginimbi’s death is that we need institutions that work for everyone. He could have lived if we had an ambulance service that worked.

"The looted state funds would have built a dual carriageway There are times when personal money can’t replace national rot. RIP,” Chin'ono tweeted on Monday.

Kadungure died last month in a car crash that also took the lives of three other people.

TimesLIVE reported that he had been driving his R5m Rolls-Royce Wraith when it veered off the road and hit a tree, before going up in flames.

Danny Kuwanga told police that with the help of three unidentified men, Kadungure's body was pulled out of the luxury car, but this was not possible for three other passengers who burnt to death.

They were reportedly driving from Kadungure's nightclub Dreams to celebrate fitness trainer Michelle “Moana” Amuli's birthday. Amuli also died in the crash.

Many challenged the award-winning journalist, saying Kadungure could not have been saved because he died instantly. Others defended his view.

Chin'ono explained the need for good institutions to avoid such accidents from possibly happening.

“If we had good institutions, he would have been stopped by police before the accident ... That is what good institutions mean. The fact that he was speeding means police don't have cars to patrol the streets because of looting and corruption,” he tweeted.

