Africa

Bushiri's Malawi case: judge asks for more information

02 December 2020 - 11:52 By Amanda Khoza
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are contesting the constitutionality of their recent arrest in Malawi.
Shepherd Bushiri and his wife are contesting the constitutionality of their recent arrest in Malawi.
Image: Shepherd Bushiri official Facebook page

The case involving fugitive couple pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has been adjourned to December 14, the Malawian government said.

Malawi's information minister Gospel Kazako: said “The high court sat to look at the (appeal) application, and there were certain technicalities that necessitated the judge to ask the state and Bushiri’s lawyers’ to make further submissions.”

The Malawian businessman and church leader, born Chipiliro Gama, appeared at the Lilongwe high court on Tuesday, where he and his wife challenged the constitutionality of their arrest.

This is after they handed themselves over to the police in their home country after a notice was issued by Interpol. The appeal related to a decision made by a lower court which had ruled their arrest unlawful.

Bushiri, also known as “Major 1”, and Mary mysteriously fled from SA last month. Their escape remains the subject of a police investigation.

The 37-year-old self-proclaimed prophet, who founded and leads the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, was set to stand trial in SA in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering involving more than R100m.

His luxury mansion in Centurion has been seized and the couple forfeited a combined R400,000 bail money for contravening bail conditions set by the Pretoria central magistrate's court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe court

While the NPA has confirmed that an extradition request has been submitted to the Malawian government through diplomatic channels, the Malawian ...
News
1 day ago

Shepherd Bushiri's 'sister' snapped at court, pays fine for being in SA illegally

A woman believed to be the sister of Malawian fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri on Thursday paid an admission of guilt fine of R10,000 for being in ...
News
5 days ago

Shepherd Bushiri says rape charges are part of a police plot to tarnish him

The fugitive Enlightened Christian Gathering leader also slammed reports that fresh warrants of arrest had been issued
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa
  5. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X