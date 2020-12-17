Africa

Netflix adds Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board

17 December 2020 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE
Masiyiwa is effectively replacing former US ambassador to the UN and national security adviser Susan Rice and as it currently stands would be the only recognised person of colour on the board along with four women and seven other men, including co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos.
Image: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Netflix says it has appointed Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to its board.

According to financial news publication Quartz Africa, Masiyiwa is the founder of Econet Group, which has operations and investments in 29 countries in Africa and beyond. These include Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s leading mobile operator, Liquid Telecom, the pan-African broadband company, and its subsidiary Africa Data Centres, the fast-growing data centre company which just raised $300m (R4.43bn) from the US government’s development finance arm.

“Netflix is at the forefront of bringing great entertainment from anywhere in the world to everyone in the world, and I look forward to working with the board and all stakeholders to continue its traditions of innovation and growth,” said Masiyiwa in a statement.

Read the full story here.

