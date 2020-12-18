Christmas cancelled in Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 second wave

The Zimbabwean government has effectively banned Christmas parties due to Covid-19, but defiant revellers say they will celebrate, even if it means hosting bush parties.

Home affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said police were out in full force to enforce Covid-19 lockdown regulations to save lives as Zimbabwe enters the second wave of the pandemic.

“We are not yet out of the Covid-19 woes. The country is in the second wave of the virus. Parties will not be permissible during the festive season,” he said.

Since March, Zimbabwe has recorded 11,866 cases, 9,836 recoveries and 314 deaths. In the second wave, is recording an average 117 new cases daily.

Traditionally, December is a festive month with weddings and parties countrywide.