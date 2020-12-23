Africa

National Railways of Zimbabwe sued by SA company over R6bn tender

23 December 2020 - 15:35 By Lenin Ndebele
National Railways of Zimbabwe is being sued for cancelling a R6bn tender. Stock photo.
National Railways of Zimbabwe is being sued for cancelling a R6bn tender. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

South African firm Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) is suing the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) for “unlawfully” terminating a $400m (R5.85bn) tender awarded to it in 2017.

DIDG, a consortium of Zimbabweans registered in SA, partnered with Transnet to recapitalise NRZ. 

As part of the deal, NRZ leased 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches from Transnet. 

But DIDG and Transnet allegedly failed to provide proof of funding within 12 months of the framework agreement and the Zimbabwean government, which owns NRZ,  removed the “exclusivity clause” from the deal to allow other interested parties to approach the government. 

The Zimbabwe government on July 30 terminated the tender after a series of cabinet meetings and consultations with DIDG.

Christmas cancelled in Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 second wave

The Zimbabwean government effectively banned Christmas parties due to Covid-19, but defiant revellers say they will, even if it means hosting bush ...
News
5 days ago

In court papers filed on December 21 through lawyers Atherstone & Cook, DIDG claimed the cancellation was “grossly unreasonable” and argued that they did not breach any of the tender conditions.

DIDG also claimed that Zimbabwe’s transport minister Joel Matiza had vested interests and there was bidding by people lurking on the sidelines to take the contract.

“The termination was irregular in that the decision to terminate was not made by [NRZ]  but was made by external forces including the minister of transport,” DIDG alleged in court papers.

DIDG said the cancellation cost it and Transnet close to a quarter of a billion US dollars, which they seek to claim through another lawsuit.

“As a result of the defendant’s unlawful and/or unjustified cancellation of the tender, the plaintiffs have suffered damages to the tune of US$235,984,757 [R3.44bn],” read the court papers.

In January NRZ’s debt stood at $575m (R8.41bn), while Transnet in SA made a loss of R3bn for the six months that ended in September. Some in government have questioned DIDG’s capacity based on problems faced by Transnet in SA.

DIDG, however, said it had surety of up to $1bn (R14.62bn) via African Export-Import Bank and SA and regional banks.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid-19 checks and curfew add to Beitbridge border traffic jam

Travellers are sleeping in their parked vehicles while waiting to cross the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo, where queues of trucks, taxis and cars ...
News
1 day ago

SA’s R37m Covid fence ‘joke’

Hasty barrier laughed off by Zimbabwe’s many border hoppers
News
5 days ago

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Enough of fine words and smart suits. African leaders have a lot to answer for

With right people at the helm this continent can thrive and prosper, despite a history of dictators and corruption
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  5. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X