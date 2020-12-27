Africa

Voting starts in Central African Republic presidential election

27 December 2020 - 08:32 By Reuters
A campaign billboard of Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera is seen the streets ahead of the upcoming elections in Bangui, Central African Republic December 26, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Antonie Rolland

Polls opened on Sunday for Central African Republic's presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of threats and violence from armed rebel groups. 

 

