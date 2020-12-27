Voting starts in Central African Republic presidential election
Polls opened on Sunday for Central African Republic's presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of threats and violence from armed rebel groups.
In just under an hour, presidential elections will open in Central African Republic, a move which was okayed by the constitutional court, despite on going fighting between rebels and the government. C.A.R has gold & uranium deposits despite being very poor— Radical Entrepreneur (@IkoteBrian) December 27, 2020
Russians appear to sending reinforcements to the Central African Republic days before the presidential elections https://t.co/yj9T77SDpS— Nicolas Haque (@nicolashaque) December 25, 2020
The @UN is redeploying #peacekeepers from #SouthSudan to the Central African Republic (CAR) to help maintain stability in the latter ahead of Sunday's legislative and presidential elections, said a spokesman.https://t.co/Uw4QxBW2Da— The Newsmen (@the_newsmen) December 25, 2020