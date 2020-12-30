Africa

Zimbabwe pins hopes on vaccine as Covid-19 infections rise again

30 December 2020 - 17:54 By LENIN NDEBELE
It is unclear when a vaccine will be rolled out in Zimbabwe. File photo.
It is unclear when a vaccine will be rolled out in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The New Year’s plea from many in Zimbabwe is the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, as the country's festive season was dampened by fears fuelled by a second wave of infections.

The UK has pledged to vaccinate three million people drawn from low-income communities.  

“We discussed how Zimbabwe can benefit from this so the most vulnerable 20% can be vaccinated. We discussed how important it is that these vaccines are targeted to people who need them most,” said Melanie Robinson, UK ambassador to Zimbabwe, after meeting Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who doubles as health minister.

However, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Zimbabwe could be among the last countries to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

“It’s a nightmare. I have lost relatives and friends to this thing,” said a nurse at a government hospital in Harare.

No valid Covid-19 test, no entry to SA, says home affairs minister Motsoaledi

SA will not allow any traveller into the country without a valid Covid-19 test, says Aaron Motsoaledi.
Politics
8 hours ago

The second wave of infections has manifested and there are more cases and deaths recorded daily. The average daily infections this week stood at 122 with five deaths. During the first wave, new cases used to average around 20 per day.

Heading into the New Year, some health experts are calling for another total lockdown to curb rising infections, informed by what is happening on the ground.

Nine national team footballers and five officials tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday while preparing to play in the Chan tournament scheduled for Cameroon from January 16 to February 7 2021.

Responding to the spike in Covid-19 cases, the ministry of primary and secondary education has decided to alter the dates on which schools reopen.

“In light of the surge in Covid-19 infections and the new and more contagious variants of the disease, government has seen it fit to deviate from the previously announced 2021 school calendar,” said Tumisang Tabela, secretary for the ministry. New dates are yet to be announced.

With the detection of new variants of the coronavirus, which appear to transmit more easily, there are fears this will drive up infections in Zimbabwe.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tough Botswana Covid rules contributed to Beitbridge congestion, says Aaron Motsoaledi

The home affairs minister set the record straight on Wednesday regarding recent congestion at the Beitbridge border post, slamming 'inaccurate' ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Chaos at Beitbridge 'could have been avoided': Road Freight Association

The delays at the Beitbridge border post in recent weeks, during which some people died, should never happen again, the Road Freight Association said ...
News
2 days ago

Christmas cancelled in Zimbabwe due to Covid-19 second wave

The Zimbabwean government effectively banned Christmas parties due to Covid-19, but defiant revellers say they will, even if it means hosting bush ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  3. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  4. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  5. Eskom and City Power vow to continue to crack down on illegal electricity ... South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X