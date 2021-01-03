Zimbabwe goes into lockdown, businesses closed as Covid-19 surges

Zimbabwe extended a nationwide curfew, banned gatherings and ordered non-essential businesses closed for a month on Saturday in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also health minister, said some of the tighter restrictions were effective immediately and included a 6pm to 6am curfew and a ban on inter-city travel. From Tuesday, non-essential businesses would also be suspended, he said.

“People must stay at home save for buying food and medicines or transporting sick relatives,” Chiwenga told a news conference.