African Union wants to meet in person, despite Covid-19 pandemic

Despite continuing alarm across the world, and in many African states, the African Union (AU) has suggested its 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly be convened physically in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

However, the body said it will consider other options - including a digital session - should this not be possible.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, the current AU chair, said: “The meeting of the Bureau of the Assembly and the Chairs of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) agreed to hold the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly physically, with a streamlined agenda and limited participation, at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa in accordance with protocols to be developed and circulated by the Africa CDC [Centres for Disease Control and Prevention].

“The CDC, working together with the AU Commission, will advise accordingly, taking into account the need to observe the development of the pandemic, especially the second wave that has been officially declared in some countries within the African continent.