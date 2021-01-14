AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers

The AU has secured a provisional 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers for member states to supplement the COVAX programme, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.

African nations are grappling with a second wave of the novel coronavirus, infections rising to at least 3.1 million and 74,600 deaths over the course of the pandemic, according to a Reuters tally.

The vaccines will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson, said Ramaphosa, who chairs the AU.

He added that all 270 million doses would be made available this year, with at least 50 million available “for the crucial period of April to June 2021".

On financing, Ramaphosa said arrangements had been made with the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support member states who want access to the vaccines.