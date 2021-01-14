Africa

WATCH | Internet blackout & election tension: what's happening in Uganda right now

Zama Luthuli Multimedia producer
14 January 2021 - 15:37

Ugandans began voting in a tense election on Thursday under an internet blackout and heavy security.

According to MTN Group, Uganda’s communications regulator ordered telecoms operators in the country to cut off all internet gateways until further notice a few days before election day.

According to Reuters, Museveni claims the decision was taken because Facebook removed accounts that backed his political party, the National Resistance Movement.

Political tensions are high as Yoweri Musuveni, Uganda's president of 35 years, seeks a sixth term — facing off with 38-year-old reggae artist and activist Bobi Wine.

Wine, who has been arrested several times, has accused the regime of sabotaging his campaign. Musuveni told CNN that he was willing to accept any election outcome.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ugandans choose between reggae singer Bobi Wine and long-time leader Yoweri Museveni in tense election

Ugandans began voting on Thursday in a presidential election pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanized by a popular ...
News
3 hours ago

Young Ugandans are sick of old vintages. They want to bob with new Wine

The country goes to the polls this week, but there are fears of chaos between Yoweri Museveni and Bobi Wine’s allies
World
2 days ago

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his security guards, two days before an ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be ... News
  4. Family drive turns to horror after car drives over bee hive, with windows open South Africa
  5. 7,000 arrested in two weeks for not wearing masks: Bheki Cele South Africa

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X