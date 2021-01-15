Africa

Still no reprieve for jailed Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono

15 January 2021 - 13:54 By Lenin Ndebele
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who was first arrested in July on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, who was first arrested in July on charges of inciting violent anti-government protests.
Image: Twitter/Hopewell Chin'ono

Incarcerated Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has resorted to writing letters from prison as he fights his latest arrest.

In his latest instalment, leaked to the public via social media on Thursday, he wrote four emotionally-charged pages in capital letters outlining his struggle.

He also appealed to the government to stop targeting opposition politicians and government critics and concentrate on, “saving lives from Covid-19 as the country staggers along with a health system in total shambles”.

Chin’ono was arrested for the third time in six months earlier in January, the latest for allegedly “communicating falsehoods”.

He is accused of posting a video understood to be exposing police brutality during Covid-19 regulations enforcement. In the video, which was widely circulated, it was alleged that a police officer beat a child on its mother’s back, which died.

However, after police investigations, it turned out that a police officer smashed a windscreen of a public commuter and the fragments hit the mother and her baby. Police also claim the baby had survived. As such the police feel Chin’ono and others such as MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and legislator Job Sikhala “undermined confidence in law enforcement agency”, hence their arrest and detention.

SAHRC 'deeply concerned' about Zim, despite journalist's release from prison

The SA Human Rights Commission is deeply concerned about reports of human rights violations in Zimbabwe
News
4 months ago

On Thursday Chin’ono appeared in court seeking bail but the magistrate declined. He is due in court again on February 18. Bail was denied on the basis that “he would commit more crimes if released”.

In his handwritten letter to the public, Chin’ono argued that courts must not be used as an instrument of political persecutions.

“I have been denied bail on the basis of frivolous grounds. I respect the court’s right to make a determination on the basis of facts,” he wrote.

He also denied having sent the alleged tweet which is the basis of his arrest.

“No such evidence (tweet) exists in the hands of the police, but the court chose to believe the lying man,” he claimed.

Chin’ono, Sikhala and Mahere’s arrest was condemned by media mogul Trevor Ncube, who owns Alfa Media Holdings, one of the biggest independent media platforms. Ncube also forms part of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisory council, but in his statement said the trio’s arrest was a “chilling attack on freedom of expression by the state”.

Law professor at Kent University in the UK, Alex Magaisa, argued that the law under which the three are being prosecuted was struck down by the Constitutional Court in 2014.

In its 2020 report, Reporters Without Borders ranked Zimbabwe 126th out of 180 in terms of press freedom.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Urgent action plan needed at SA’s ports of entry: home affairs committee

The portfolio committee on home affairs has called for an urgent action plan from stakeholder departments at ports of entry in the country, aimed at ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Medical oxygen shortage in Zimbabwe as Covid-19 cases surge

Covid-19 patients in need of oxygen in Zimbabwe are in a dire situation as the country’s hospitals run critically short of medical oxygen.
News
9 hours ago

Emmerson Mnangagwa urged to cut holiday as Covid-19 spirals in Zimbabwe

There are growing calls for the Zimbabwean president to cut short his annual holiday because the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has “run over” ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  3. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  4. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  5. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X