Africa

Uganda's opposition presidential candidate rejects early preliminary results

15 January 2021 - 11:50 By Reuters
An election official shows a ballot after polling stations closed during the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Uganda's opposition front-runner in this week's presidential election said on Friday he rejected early preliminary results released by the electoral commission.

“We are winning,” Bobi Wine told a news conference at his home in the capital in which he alleged fraud and violence in Thursday's polls but did not provide evidence.

His say have not been independently verified by Reuters or observers, though the US and the European Union, which have previously deployed observation missions for Ugandan elections, did not deploy teams this time. 

