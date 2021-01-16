Uganda's Museveni holds commanding election lead, rival alleges fraud

The run-up to the election was more violent than in previous polls. Security forces cracked down on opposition candidates and their supporters during the campaign, and more than 50 people died in protests in November on one of the multiple occasions when Wine was arrested.

Security forces had sealed off a wide perimeter around Wine's sprawling compound on Saturday and told international journalists they were not permitted to enter, witnesses said.

Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy spokesman for Kampala's metropolitan police, said he was unaware that reporters were being blocked and would make checks. It was not immediately possible to reach Wine for comment.

The singer-turned-lawmaker said on Friday that he was under siege and his life was in danger. Police said that they had merely boosted their deployment in his neighbourhood for his security.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, said on Friday he had video proof of voting fraud, and would share the videos as soon as internet connections were restored.

Electoral Commission Chairman Simon Byabakama told a news conference on Friday that under Ugandan law, the burden of proof rested with Wine.

Reuters has not independently verified Wine's claims.

The United States and European Union did not deploy teams of observers for this election, though the African Union and East African Community did.

Neither the AU or EAC observer teams responded to requests for comment about possible irregularities.