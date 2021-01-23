Africa

Central African Republic declares state of emergency to combat rebels

23 January 2021 - 09:18 By Reuters
When rebels moved on the CAR capital Bangui on January 13, 10,000 people arrived in a single day in the Democratic Republic of Congo across the Ubangui River, UNHCR said.
When rebels moved on the CAR capital Bangui on January 13, 10,000 people arrived in a single day in the Democratic Republic of Congo across the Ubangui River, UNHCR said.
Image: James Oatway

Central African Republic declared a state of emergency on Thursday to help it crack down on armed groups, as the UN' envoy to CAR called for the deployment of many more peacekeepers in response to a recent surge in attacks.

The CAR army, backed by UN, Russian and Rwandan troops, has been battling rebels that are seeking to overturn a December 27 vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared the winner.

The state of emergency, which will last 15 days, lets the authorities fast-track arrests by allowing the military to detain suspects without going through a prosecutor, government spokesperson Albert Yaloke said in a statement.

The escalation comes as UN envoy Mankeur Ndiaye asked the UN Security Council for a substantial increase in the number of peacekeepers to give the mission greater mobility on the ground.

The country “is at serious risk of a security and peacebuilding setback”, Ndiaye said in an address to the council earlier on Thursday.

Seven peacekeepers have been killed since the rebels launched their offensive last month. The fighting has forced nearly 60,000 people to flee the country, compounding an already dire refugee crisis.

Ndiaye said large numbers of CAR troops had deserted due to insufficient training and resources.

—Reuters

READ MORE

Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: UN

The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic has doubled in just a week to nearly 60,000, the UN refugee agency said on ...
News
6 days ago

Central African Republic President Touadera is re-elected

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera has won five more years in power by securing more than 53% of votes in an election that ...
News
2 weeks ago

UN peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic before election

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in Central African Republic, the UN mission there said on Saturday, as the government and its allies ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  2. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News
  5. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X