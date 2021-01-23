Africa

Covid-19 can't compare with Zim's war for independence, says Mnangagwa

23 January 2021 - 17:07 By Lenin Ndebele
Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister, retired major-general Sibusiso Moyo, is the country's fourth government minister to succumb to Covid-19.
Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister, retired major-general Sibusiso Moyo, is the country's fourth government minister to succumb to Covid-19.
Image: ZBC/Handout via REUTERS

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said there are no action heroes after four of his cabinet ministers succumbed to Covid-19 within a week.

In his state of the nation address on Saturday, Mnangagwa urged people to hang in there because, “government is engaging countries which have developed vaccines — help and relief are on the way”.

With annual inflation of 375% and a struggling local currency, the business sector has been badly affected by Covid-19 with little to no bailout from the government.

However, Mnangagwa expects the private sector to join hands with state actors and the donor community in finding resources to buy and roll out the vaccine.

Join me in prayer, first lady asks Zimbabwean women as Covid sets in

Zimbabwe's first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has invited women in her country to join her for three days of prayer and fasting over the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
1 day ago

On Friday, Zimbabwe registered 45 deaths, 476 new cases, 8,481 active cases and a recovery rate of 69.1%. Critics accuse the government of underreporting Covid-19.

The death of foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo shook the president. He cut short his annual leave to cope with more deaths in his cabinet, the latest being transport and infrastructure minister Joe Matiza.

“We have lost more across the political divide. The danger we face needs us as Zimbabweans, whatever our station, colour, creed or politics, to be united in grief,” Mnangagwa said on Saturday.

“There are no spectators, adjudicators, no holier than thou, no supermen or superwomen.”

Mnangagwa took the reins of power back from his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, who the presidency said would now go on leave suffering from fatigue as a result of the fight against the pandemic and family bereavements.

The president said Covid-19 is nothing compared to the war for independence, hence “we will overcome”.

But Zimbabweans on social media didn’t hold back in blaming the political elite for flaunting lockdown regulations by throwing parties in December.

Footage of numerous parties, where revellers included cabinet ministers and other members of the ruling elite who have since died,  found their way onto social media.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Army general who announced Robert Mugabe's downfall dies, aged 61

Zimbabwe’s foreign affairs minister and retired military Maj-Gen Sibusiso “SB” Moyo, 61, succumbed to Covid-19 early on Wednesday.
News
3 days ago

River, fences and Covid-19 tests don't stop influx to SA

SA's land borders became a scene of Covid-19 agony and anarchy this week, with queues up to 10km long and reports of thousands of people jumping ...
News
1 week ago

Beitbridge chaos subsides as thousands of Zim residents re-enter SA

At Beitbridge, in Limpopo, the floating white wings intermingle with thousands of people coming back into the country from Zimbabwe
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m South Africa
  2. Pensioner, 91, loses RDP house to senior ANC official South Africa
  3. 'If I don’t make it, I love you all': Mom of newborn's last words before dying ... South Africa
  4. Former Cell C executive arrested in connection with R64m fraud South Africa
  5. A bridge too far, as six Joburg Roads Agency officials are suspended News

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X