Cyclone Eloise downgraded to tropical storm

The coastal city of Beira in Mozambique, which houses one of the country's most important ports, has seen mild damage to property and flooding after tropical cyclone Eloise made landfall early on Saturday, an official said in a television report.

The cyclone has since lost its strength and has been downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

“Beira had mild damage, but is too early to quantify the extent and scale of destruction,” Luisa Meque, President of Mozambique's National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), said in a television interview with national broadcaster TVM.

The South African weather department said Eloise made landfall around 2:30am in the morning with wind speeds of 160 kilometres per hour.