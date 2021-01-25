Storm Eloise kills at least 12, with more rain to come

“However, we are going to continue with the possibility of flooding [in SA] because the ground is already oversaturated,” he said, adding this meant any amount of rainfall could prompt floods but these would likely be localised rather than widespread.

Zimbabwe’s national water authority warned that dams were spilling over and could cause floods further downstream.

In central Mozambique, Eloise exacerbated existing floods, with villages and vast swathes of farmland submerged in brown water after rivers burst their banks.

Rainfall in Zimbabwe runs down into Mozambique via those rivers, which contributed to the devastating floods following Cyclone Idai in March 2019.

Mofokeng said Eloise is expected to move towards southwestern Botswana tomorrow, where it will cause heavy rain. More downpours are also expected in SA in the coming days.