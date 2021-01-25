Africa

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

25 January 2021 - 10:57 By Reuters
Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, gestures after casting his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021.
Ugandan presidential candidate and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known as Bobi Wine, gestures after casting his ballot in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda, January 14, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa/File Photo

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Januarg 14, Wine's lawyer told Reuters.

"The judge ordered that the that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated," lawyer George Musisi said. 

