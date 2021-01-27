Zim doctors push for Ivermectin in Covid-19 treatment

Doctors in Zimbabwe have formally appealed to the government for permission to use Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients, asserting the drug is part of a combination that has proved to be “a game-changer” on the ground.

The College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe (CPCPZ) said Ivermectin, used to treat many types of parasite infestations in animals, and Nanosilver, used for antibacterial and antifungal purposes in water treatment, have shown positive results in the past five months.

Despite being a 40-year-old drug, Ivermectin is not registered in Zimbabwe. Doctors complete “section 75” forms every time they use it. The forms are for special exemption to use unregistered medicines.

In a letter addressed to the ministry of health and child care secretary, Jasper Chimedza, the CPCPZ said they feel comfortable using Ivermectin for Covid-19 patients.