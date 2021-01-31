Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against Covid-19 by June 2022

Kenya said on Friday it was seeking an extra 11 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, on top of 24 million already ordered, and hopes to have 16 million people inoculated by June next year.

Sourced from major pharmaceutical manufacturers like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, the extra doses will be acquired through the African Union's disease control and prevention body. The country will obtain supplies from manufacturers directly if needed, it said.

The East African nation of more than 50 million people aims to vaccinate 1.25 million in phase one of the campaign by June this year, senior health ministry official Mercy Mwangangi told reporters. This would cover health and care-home workers as well as security and immigration personnel.

The objective is to vaccinate 16 million against Covid-19 by June next year, she told a news conference. "If more vaccines become available...then this target may change," she said.