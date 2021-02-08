Africa

‘Leaders congratulate themselves for doing the bare minimum’: angry Maimane slams ‘failing’ AU

08 February 2021 - 07:30
One SA leader Mmusi Maimane says African leaders need to do more for the continent.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane says African leaders need to do more to bring stability in the continent rather than praise each other for doing “the bare minimum”.

Maimane was responding to former African Union (AU) chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa after he congratulated Moussa Faki Mahamat for his re-election as chairperson of the AU Commission on Saturday.

The former Chadian premier was re-elected during the 34th ordinary session of the assembly, receiving support from 51 of 55 voters in a secret ballot.

Ramaphosa commended the leader for demonstrating “focused and strong leadership” in the commission.

Congratulations my brother Moussa Faki. I appreciate the solid partnership in steering the AU in the past year. You demonstrated focused and strong leadership in addressing the health and economic challenges brought by Covid-19, and I wish you all the best during this new term,” tweeted the South African president.

Maimane slammed the AU for its failure to show leadership by assisting Nigerians and Zimbabweans during the anti-SARS protests and crackdown in Zimbabwe last year.

Ramaphosa relinquished his AU chair and handed over his duties to successor Felix Tshisekedi, president of the Republic of Congo.

He said African leaders and the union remain committed to building a united continent.

As we hand over the baton to the DRC, we are determined to continue working with president Tshisekedi to ensure Africa becomes an integrated continent, politically united, based on the ideals of Pan-Africanism and the vision of African renaissance.”

