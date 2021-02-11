Africa

Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

11 February 2021 - 15:49 By Duncan Miriri
The World Heath Organisation had also issued an advisory on Wednesday telling countries to continue using the vaccine, Mwangangi said, which further supports the Kenyan government's position.
The World Heath Organisation had also issued an advisory on Wednesday telling countries to continue using the vaccine, Mwangangi said, which further supports the Kenyan government's position.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Kenya is going ahead with its plan to inoculate its citizens against Covid-19 using a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday, dismissing concerns over its efficacy.

South Africa paused the rollout of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University following a small clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in the country.

That move will not deter Kenya, which says it expects to receive 24 million doses of the vaccine beginning this month, said Mercy Mwangangi, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry.

"We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it," she told Reuters.

The World Heath Organisation had also issued an advisory on Wednesday telling countries to continue using the vaccine, Mwangangi said, which further supports the Kenyan government's position.

 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenya aims to vaccinate 16 million people against Covid-19 by June 2022

Kenya said on Friday it was seeking an extra 11 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, on top of 24 million already ordered, and hopes to have 16 ...
News
1 week ago

Here’s a dose of optimism: Africa says ‘yes please’ to arriving vaccines

Things looking up as infections drop and 16 countries express interest in 114 million doses via continent’s vaccine platform
Africa
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa
  3. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  4. IN PICTURES | Local residents celebrate as Vaal Dam fills to the brim South Africa
  5. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X