Uganda chafes at EU criticism over Museveni re-election

Uganda accused the European Union of meddling on Friday after the bloc's parliament recommended sanctions over a crackdown and arrests of opponents around President Yoweri Museveni's disputed re-election last month.

In power since 1986, Museveni was declared winner of the presidential poll with 59% of votes, but his main rival - pop star and lawmaker Bobi Wine - rejected the ballot as fraudulent.

On Thursday, the EU parliament passed a resolution saying the election was not democratic, police and soldiers used excessive force, and detainees should be released.

"Asking Uganda to release suspects already before the courts of law is tantamount to undue interference with a legitimate judicial process," government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told Reuters in response.

"We consider its resolution against Uganda as unbalanced and unobjective, the motive of which we are yet to establish."