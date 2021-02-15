Zimbabwe relaxes the rules as lockdown extended another two weeks

Zimbabwe has relaxed but extended its Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks as the country begins its vaccination programme.

Addressing the nation from the State House, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was doing so to “allow the high number of active cases to recede”.

However, despite high profile deaths, there’s been a marked improvement in recorded cases. As of February 14 there were 68 cases recorded and two deaths.

But Mnangagwa said: “Every life lost is a big loss to us. I therefore extend the national lockdown by a further two weeks.”