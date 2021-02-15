Africa

Zimbabwe relaxes the rules as lockdown extended another two weeks

15 February 2021 - 18:43 By Lenin Ndebele
It will be at least two more weeks before Zimbabwe opens its famous attractions, such as Victoria Falls, to tourists.
It will be at least two more weeks before Zimbabwe opens its famous attractions, such as Victoria Falls, to tourists.
Image: Marianne Schwankhart

Zimbabwe has relaxed but extended its Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks as the country begins its vaccination programme.

Addressing the nation from the State House, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he was doing so to “allow the high number of active cases to recede”.

However, despite high profile deaths, there’s been a marked improvement in recorded cases. As of February 14 there were 68 cases recorded and two deaths.

But Mnangagwa said: “Every life lost is a big loss to us. I therefore extend the national lockdown by a further two weeks.”

Zimbabwe took delivery of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine this week, and there are another 1.8 million expected next week.

Without giving a timeline, the president said: “Vaccines from Russia, India and the UK are also on the way.”

Borders with neighbouring countries are still closed but SA's deputy minister of home affairs, Njabulo Nzuza, said SA has approached Zimbabwe to allow more trucks to use the border despite the lockdown.

The key points of the extended lockdown are:

  • National lockdown extended by two weeks
  • Essential services business open 8am-5pm
  • Curfew 8pm-5am
  • No intercity and interprovincial travel
  • Funerals remain 30 people
  • All other gatherings banned
  • Private companies seeking resumption of work will test all employees first
  • Judiciary will open for emergency cases only and no-one in the gallery
  • Schools remain closed
  • Market open and informal sector can open once it certifies WHO protocols
  • Companies seeking to open must routinely test workers.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Don't open border with SA': Doctors fear impact of Covid-19 variant in Zim

Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights (ZDHR) have advised the government not to open land borders with SA when it reviews the current lockdown.
News
2 days ago

20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi

Twenty land borders will reopen on Monday, the cabinet decided on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Zimbabwe purchases 600,000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccinations

Zimbabwe has purchased 600,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from China's Sinopharm, in addition to 200,000 China has donated, its information minister said ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa
  2. De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom News
  3. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  4. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  5. ANC's last-gasp plea to Zuma: Appear before Zondo commission News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X