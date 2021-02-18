Africa

Nairobi airport ready to switch from fruit to vaccines

18 February 2021 - 12:19 By Reuters
Jomo Kenyatta airport has the facilities to handle importation of Covid-19 vaccines as it has extensive cold storage infrastructure. File photo.
Jomo Kenyatta airport has the facilities to handle importation of Covid-19 vaccines as it has extensive cold storage infrastructure. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Kenya's main airport in Nairobi will find it easy to switch from handling fruit to importing vaccines because it already has extensive cold storage, a leading logistics executive says.

Farm commodities such as fresh fruit and vegetables, which must be kept cold before being loaded onto planes at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, are among Kenya's main exports.

“The fortunate thing about Jomo Kenyatta is it has the biggest capacity within the East Africa region because of the nature of our trade,” said Daniel Tanui, MD of Mitchell Cotts, one of the biggest logistics companies in the country.

“Those horticulture facilities are refrigerated. It is easy to convert and use for an emergency.”

Companies and governments around the world are racing to establish cold-chain storage and delivery systems for vaccines which must be shipped and stored at ultra-cold temperatures and can only be kept in a standard fridge for up to five days.

Mitchell Cotts has applied for international certification by health authorities to handle the imports, Tanui said, adding that it can handle vaccines which need to be kept as cold as -30 degrees.

The company will modify its existing pharma unit at its $25m (R364m) facility at the airport, adding extra cabinets to hold the vaccines, and enhancing security.

“When we designed this, we did not have in mind that a pandemic like Covid will be there and the number of vaccines that will come,” Tanui said.

READ MORE

'There will be no wasteful or fruitless expenditure': Zweli Mkhize confirms AstraZeneca vaccines offered to AU

The one million Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived in SA two weeks ago will be offered to other African states.
Politics
1 day ago

UK calls for conflict zone ceasefires to roll out vaccines

Britain will on Wednesday call for a United Nations resolution to help negotiate ceasefires so that people in conflict zones can be vaccinated ...
News
1 day ago

Yesterday was practice — today the vaccine rollout hits second gear

On Wednesday the hospital did a test run of 20 shots of the 80,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines which arrived in the country on Tuesday evening
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  4. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  5. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X