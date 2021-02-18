Africa

Zimbabwe's vice-president becomes first citizen to get Covid-19 vaccine

18 February 2021 - 18:30 By Lenin Ndebele and Sharon Mazingaizo
Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga. File photo.
Zimbabwe's vice-president Constantino Chiwenga. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

"Life can never be bought. Once you die, that’s it."

These were the words of Zimbabwe’s Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga as he became the first citizen to get the first shot of the two-dose Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The retired army general who doubles up as health minister volunteered to take his jab in public at Wilkins Hospital, a Covid-19 centre in Harare, as part of the government’s effort to get buy-in from a sceptical public.

In a statement, President Emmerson Mnangagwa thanked his deputy for the bold move.

“Thank you to Vice-President and health minister Constantino Chiwenga for showing Zimbabwe that this vaccine is safe for all our people. This is a historic moment in our country’s fight against this virus,” he said.

Thanks China, your vaccines are a ‘light at the end of a dark tunnel’: Zim

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 vaccines from China, which says more African countries will benefit from its assistance
Africa
2 days ago

After Chiwenga, staff at the Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital also received shots of the vaccine on a voluntary basis.

The first medical worker to receive the jab was Violet Badze, the acting sister in charge at the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital. She told TimesLIVE that she was very lucky and was relieved.

“I am now confident of going to work because I am protected. Now that people have seen us take it [the vaccine], I hope they will also take the same step - but it’s voluntary,” she said.

Those who got their first doses on Thursday will receive the second on March 18.

There have been concerns raised that the Sinopharm vaccine is still at the third stage of clinical trials. According to a WHO fact sheet, the ongoing trials were approved in the United Arab Emirates, China, Jordan, Bahrain and Egypt.

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 co-ordinator Dr Agnes Mahomva reassured the public that the vaccination rollout was not an experiment and that they would closely follow developments in those vaccinated.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

China arrests scammers for selling saline and mineral water as 'Covid-19 vaccine'

At least 70 people have been arrested in similar fake vaccine scandals in the country so far
News
9 hours ago

Zimbabwe relaxes the rules as lockdown extended another two weeks

Zimbabwe has relaxed but extended its Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks as the country begins its vaccination programme.
News
3 days ago

Covid-19: What leaders say during a pandemic matters

It is heartwarming to witness the world solidarity that so quickly led to the establishment of the Covax global vaccine-sharing facility that has ...
Ideas
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  5. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X