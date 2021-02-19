Court bans 'traumatic' Covid-19 death cellphone alerts in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator, Econet Wireless, has been barred by the high court from sending unsolicited text messages to subscribers about daily Covid-19 infections and deaths.

The operator, with 13 million mobile subscribers, was sued by legal practitioner Sikhumbuzo Mpofu for sending Covid-19 updates as infections and deaths surged in the country.

Mpofu told TimesLIVE that after losing his father to Covid-19 in January the updates were causing him anxiety and trauma.

“I made several requests to Econet to stop sending me daily text messages but to no avail, because I felt the messages were an invasion of my privacy. And after losing my father to Covid-19, the text messages were a constant reminder of death,” said Mpofu.

The country's high court granted an interim order on Wednesday against the mobile operator, declaring the daily messages to be “illegal, wrongful and unconstitutional”.