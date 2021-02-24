Africa

Senegal teen jockey dreams of glory days on international race tracks

24 February 2021 - 11:48 By TimesLIVE
With prize earnings of up to $600 (about R8,700), the Senegal teen was able to finance a new roof for his family's home from racing horses. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pixbirdz

A Senegalese teenager hopes to fulfil his dream of racing horses against the world’s top jockeys.

The 19-year-old, Fallou Diop, left school early at the age of 12 and, after dropping out of a tailorship programme, decided to pursue horse racing.

According to the BBC, Diop lives with 12 other family members and walks 16km to train. With prize earnings of up to $600 (about R8,700), the teen was able to finance a new roof for his family's home.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

