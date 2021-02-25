Africa

Gunmen kill 36 in attacks on two northern Nigerian states

25 February 2021 - 08:36 By Reuters
More than 30 people were killed in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday. Stock photo.
More than 30 people were killed in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Gunmen killed 36 people in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, a day after insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades amid worsening security facing Africa's most populous nation, officials and residents said.

The series of attacks by armed bandits occurred over the past 48 hours with 18 people killed each in villages of Kaduna and Katsina states and several others injured. The assailants burnt down houses, displacing the villagers.

Hundreds of people have been killed in northern Nigeria by criminal gangs carrying out robberies and kidnappings.

Such attacks have added to security challenges in Nigeria, which is struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and communal violence over grazing rights in central states.

The latest attack comes less than a month after President Muhammadu Buhari replaced his long-standing military chiefs amid worsening violence, with the armed forces fighting to reclaim other northeastern towns overrun by insurgents.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an attack on a boarding school in Nigeria's north-central Niger state and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students.

MORE:

Okonjo-Iweala in WTO top job: breaking glass ceiling is a win for all women

Apart from this, the author believes Okonjo-Iweala will serve the interests of low- and high-income countries
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Vaccines vs variants: the race to immunise the developing world

Spread of new Covid strains has made it even more urgent to launch rapid vaccination drives in poorer countries
World
1 week ago

Museveni's despotic antics are cause for shame at the AU

There is a story veteran diplomats like to tell about a certain African leader who was suspected of being reluctant to leave office even after he had ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  4. 'Harvard, here I come': consistency & planning pay off for KZN's top matriculant South Africa
  5. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X