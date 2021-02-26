Africa

More schoolchildren kidnapped in northern Nigeria

26 February 2021 - 10:28 By Reuters
Attackers have kidnapped schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria, the second such incident in the north of the country in little over a week. Stock photo.
Attackers have kidnapped schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria, the second such incident in the north of the country in little over a week. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Tibor Duris

Kidnappers have abducted schoolchildren in northwest Nigeria's Zamfara state, a spokesperson for the state governor said on Friday, but declined to say how many people were taken or provide further details.

A police spokesperson for the state did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

This is the second such kidnapping in a little over a week in Nigeria's north, where a surge in armed militancy in the northwest has led to a widespread and worsening breakdown of security.

Last week, unidentified gunmen killed a student in an overnight attack on a boarding school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger and kidnapped 42 people, including 27 students. The hostages are yet to be released. 

READ MORE

Gunmen kill 36 in attacks on two northern Nigerian states

Gunmen killed 36 people in two attacks in northern Nigeria on Wednesday, a day after insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades amid worsening ...
News
1 day ago

Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap 27 students

Unidentified gunmen abducted 27 students and some staff and their family members in an attack overnight on a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. These are Gauteng's worst performing schools South Africa
  2. Be prepared: weekend without water looms for parts of Joburg South Africa
  3. Joburg bachelor bags R7.4m pre-Valentine lottery win South Africa
  4. Durban teen missing after allegedly taking classmate's cellphone South Africa
  5. Tito’s balancing act leaves Cosatu livid about public servants’ wages News

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
X