Zimbabwe co-vice-president steps down amid sex scandal

Zimbabwe’s co-vice-president Kembo Mohadi has resigned under pressure from a sex scandal, in which he accused his political enemies of “hacking and cloning” his phone last week.

He say to have stepped down so that he has enough time to deal with his political enemies and prove his innocence.

In a statement, the former VP said he leaves office as a victim of “information distortion, voice cloning, and sponsored spooking and political sabotage”.

He added: “Following the recurring disinformation and virilisation of my alleged immoral unions, dispensed through awkward slacktivism, I am stepping down as the vice-president of the Republic of Zimbabwe ... with immediate effect.”