Zimbabwe's economy cautiously opens up, but land borders remain closed

Zimbabwe’s land borders will remain closed, despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday effectively opening up the economy — albeit cautiously — after a two-month national lockdown due to Covid-19.

Hard-pressed to breathe life into the economy, with annual inflation of 300% and a failing local dollar, the president said industry would open “with strict adherence to World Health Organisation set standards and national Covid-19 regulations”.

One company that has felt the economic bite is Edgars, which said in a statement that the lockdown “has denied business two months of normal trading” despite the company introducing online sales.

Sales went down by 36.5% while its Jet division saw a 29% fall.