Africa

Zimbabwe's economy cautiously opens up, but land borders remain closed

01 March 2021 - 18:09 By Lenin Ndebele
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday effectively opened up the economy — albeit cautiously — after a two-month national lockdown due to Covid-19.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday effectively opened up the economy — albeit cautiously — after a two-month national lockdown due to Covid-19.
Image: Marianne Schwankhart

Zimbabwe’s land borders will remain closed, despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday effectively opening up the economy — albeit cautiously — after a two-month national lockdown due to Covid-19.

Hard-pressed to breathe life into the economy, with annual inflation of 300% and a failing local dollar, the president said industry would open “with strict adherence to World Health Organisation set standards and national Covid-19 regulations”.

One company that has felt the economic bite is Edgars, which said in a statement that the lockdown “has denied business two months of normal trading” despite the company introducing online sales.

Sales went down by 36.5% while its Jet division saw a 29% fall.

Zimbabwe's vice-president becomes first citizen to get Covid-19 vaccine

Zimbabwe Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga became the first citizen to get the first shot of the two-dose Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine on ...
News
1 week ago

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), an umbrella body representing the private sector, this week released a report on companies and their attitude towards the vaccination programme. According to the report, 76% of companies in the manufacturing sector are willing to vaccinate workers and their families, but 24% are only willing to cover workers and their spouses.

But Mnangagwa said those companies willing to take that route should be prepared to offer vaccines for free for their workers.

Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector employs between 80,000 and 100,000 people and contributes 9% to 11% of exports and 12% to 14% of the country’s GDP.

Mnangagwa said the decision to relax the lockdown was because “the number of Covid-19 cases, fatalities and hospitalisation continue to steadily decrease”.

“But we must, however, remain alert and on guard to maintain this positive momentum.”

On Sunday, there were 30 new cases and no deaths reported. In total, 18,843 front-line workers had been vaccinated.

Zimbabwe last week received a donation of 200,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, and 400,000 more doses are expected next week — half of those another donation. Zimbabwe will then buy 1.8 million doses from China.

Mnangagwa said the UK was one of the leading Western nations that had pledged to provide vaccines.

Below are the key highlights of the relaxed measures:

  • curfew moved to 10pm to 5.30am (from 8pm)
  • movement letters no longer required, because people may move freely
  • intercity travel allowed
  • supermarkets may stay open up to 7pm (from 5pm)
  • restaurants to open for takeaways
  • social gatherings limited to 50 people and funerals limited to 30 people
  • beerhalls, nightclubs and gyms remain closed
  • schools and colleges to prepare for opening.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Zimbabwe may consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the country may consider mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations following resistance by the population towards ...
News
3 days ago

Zimbabwe to buy 1.2m more Covid vaccine doses from China

Zimbabwe will buy an additional 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China at a preferential price, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson ...
News
4 days ago

Court bans 'traumatic' Covid-19 death cellphone alerts in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile operator, Econet Wireless, has been barred by the high court from sending unsolicited text messages to subscribers about ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'd work with Cyril, not David Mabuza': Steenhuisen News
  2. Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts News
  3. Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and ... News
  4. Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk News
  5. 'The lost hoard' of rare SA gold coins found in a Swiss vault released South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
X