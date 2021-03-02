Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with Covax shots

Ghana launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday after receiving 600,000 AstraZeneca doses from the global Covax vaccine-sharing scheme aimed at helping developing nations combat the pandemic.

The start of vaccinations in Ghana, and in neighbouring Ivory Coast on Monday, and the expected delivery of millions of vaccines from the Covax programme this week will enable more poor countries to start inoculating mostly front-line workers and the most vulnerable, months after wealthier countries began.

Covax is the programme backed by the World Health Organisation and GAVI vaccine alliance to provide vaccines for poor and middle-income countries. It said on Tuesday it aims to deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's shot to 142 countries by the end of May as it steps up the global rollout.