Africa

Most African countries to begin vaccination drives by end of March — WHO

04 March 2021 - 15:07 By Reuters
A health worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination campaign at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana, on March 2 2021.
A health worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination campaign at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana, on March 2 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Most African countries will kick-start their Covid-19 vaccination programmes by the end of March as efforts to procure doses for the continent's 1.3 billion people gather pace, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

The continent faces logistical and financial obstacles to securing all the vaccines it needs, but the WHO-led Covax facility has begun to bear fruit.

"This week Africa has been at the forefront of Covax facility deliveries, finally, with almost 10 million vaccine doses being delivered to 11 countries as of this morning," WHO Africa's Matshidiso Moeti told a virtual news conference.

"We expect that around half of African countries will receive Covax deliveries in the coming week and that most countries will have vaccination programmes under way by the end of March."

Covax, also led by the GAVI vaccines alliance and other partners, plans to send about 1.3 billion doses to 92 lower- and middle-income nations, covering up to 20% of their populations.

As of Thursday, Africa had reported at least 3,955,000 infections and 104,000 deaths. That is still a relatively small toll compared to other continents, with higher national death counts in the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the UK. 

READ MORE:

Ghana kicks off coronavirus vaccination campaign with Covax shots

Ghana launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday after receiving 600,000 AstraZeneca doses from the global Covax vaccine-sharing scheme ...
News
1 day ago

Covax to deliver 237 million vaccine doses to 142 nations by end of May

The Covax vaccine-sharing programme said on Tuesday it will deliver 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot to 142 countries by the end of ...
News
1 day ago

Kenya hails first vaccines as 'bazookas' against Covid-19

Kenya welcomed the arrival of over a million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday in its first batch under a global plan to ensure ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ‘You promised you’d never leave me’: Khusela Diko bids farewell to her husband South Africa
  2. Court confirms order freezing assets of businessman who ‘flaunted wealth’ on ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela urges Ramaphosa and Nzimande to reverse order for Unisa to ... South Africa
  4. More allegations of impropriety at Eskom after ‘irregular appointment’ News
  5. ‘When you want votes you go deep in villages without tar roads’: Mbalula ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'boogeyman' coal suppliers: Highlights of Molefe's state ...
Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?
X